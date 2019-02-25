Trading Nation

Wayfair is up nearly 70% this year, and charts point to more gains

One e-commerce retailer is running circles around Amazon this year
One e-commerce retailer is running circles around Amazon this year   

It's an epic tale of David versus Goliath in the e-commerce world.

Online retailing sites Wayfair and Etsy are running circles around Amazon this year. Shares are up 66 and 18 percent respectively, compared with Amazon's 9 percent gain. In addition, Amazon rival Walmart reported a 43 percent growth in online sales during the fourth quarter.

The Street is split on whether investors should bet on Goliath (Amazon) or David (Wayfair). Piper Jaffray's Craig Johnson is in Wayfair's corner, while Strategic Wealth Partners' Mark Tepper is sticking with Amazon.

"If you look at a chart of Wayfair, I'm still going to be a buyer of this chart," Johnson said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "You're still in an uptrend off the 2014 lows. … I like buying stocks that are breaking out to new highs."

Friday was Wayfair's best day on record. The stock soared as much as 30 percent, rocketing to a new high following a revenue beat and a 15 percent increase in active customers. Wayfair was up 0.2 percent in Monday's premarket, while Amazon shares rose nearly 1 percent.

While some investors might see this as a selling opportunity to lock in gains, Johnson notes that from a technical standpoint, the stock hasn't reached an overbought level, meaning there's still upside ahead.

He's not so optimistic when it comes to Amazon, saying it's a hold right now. While he believes that the stock is ultimately "very much in an uptrend," he doesn't think the picture is as rosy in the nearer term.

Amazon "is now consolidating sideways below its 200-day moving average, not anywhere close to making new highs at this point in time and not really having the momentum as to what you're seeing right now with Wayfair," he said.

Strategic Wealth Partners' Mark Tepper, on the other hand, likes Amazon over Wayfair since he believes Amazon's diversified business model and range of retail goods sets it up to outperform no matter the economic backdrop.

"At this stage of the economic cycle, let's call it the 8th inning, I would rather own the favorites right now than the underdogs," he said.

He notes that Wayfair is doing a "great job gaining market share" and "disrupting" the home furnishings market, but he also points out that the sector is susceptible to economic conditions. If the consumer is not strong, for instance, people will cut out discretionary expenses like furniture.

Tepper likes Amazon given its diverse platform that includes "lower cost items" that consumers will not nix when the next recession hits, and because of the company's push into the high-margin cloud business.

"When the economy slows, I would rather own the e-commerce retailer that offers the lower-cost items that also has the $25 billion a year cloud business that's growing at over 40 percent a year to help them weather the storm," he said.

Disclosure: Strategic Wealth Partners owns shares of Amazon.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
WMT
---
ETSY
---
AMZN
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...