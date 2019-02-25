Women cleaned up at the Academy Awards this year, taking home 15 of the coveted gold statues for their creative efforts across the entertainment industry — the most in Oscars history.

Topping the previous record of 12 female wins in the annual ceremony, which happened in 2007 and, again, in 2015, this year's Academy Awards also saw several other firsts for women, such as Ruth E. Carter becoming the first black person to win the award for Best Costume Design and Hannah Beachler becoming the first black person to win for Best Production Design.

This banner year for women is a sharp departure from 2018's ceremony, at which only six women won Oscars, but, hopefully, signals a more positive change in the film industry as it continues to grapple with equality and representation issues.

Read on to see all the talented women who took home an Oscar in 2019: