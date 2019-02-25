VISIT CNBC.COM

Closing The Gap

Women won a record-breaking 15 Oscars this year

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Frazer Harrison | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Women cleaned up at the Academy Awards this year, taking home 15 of the coveted gold statues for their creative efforts across the entertainment industry — the most in Oscars history.

Topping the previous record of 12 female wins in the annual ceremony, which happened in 2007 and, again, in 2015, this year's Academy Awards also saw several other firsts for women, such as Ruth E. Carter becoming the first black person to win the award for Best Costume Design and Hannah Beachler becoming the first black person to win for Best Production Design.

This banner year for women is a sharp departure from 2018's ceremony, at which only six women won Oscars, but, hopefully, signals a more positive change in the film industry as it continues to grapple with equality and representation issues.

Read on to see all the talented women who took home an Oscar in 2019:

1. Olivia Colman

Best Actress for "The Favourite"

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Steve Granitz | WireImage | Getty Images

2. Regina King

Best Supporting Actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk"

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Frazer Harrison | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

3. Ruth E. Carter

Best Costume Design for "Black Panther"

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Frazer Harrison | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

4. Lady Gaga

Best Original Song for "Shallow" from the film "A Star is Born"

(shared with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt)

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Steve Granitz | WireImage | Getty Images

5. Hannah Beachler

Best Production Design for "Black Panther"

(shared with Jay Hart)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) jay Hart and Hannah Beachler, winners of Best Production Design for 'Black Panther,' pose in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) jay Hart and Hannah Beachler, winners of Best Production Design for 'Black Panther,' pose in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

6 & 7. Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Best Short Subject Documentary for "Period. End of Sentence"

91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Kevin Winter | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

8 & 9. Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

Best Animated Short Film for "Bao"

ABC's Coverage Of The 91st Annual Academy Awards – Show
Craig Sjodin | Disney ABC Television Group | Getty Images

10 & 11. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Shannon Dill

Best Documentary Feature for "Free Solo"

(shared with Jimmy Chin and Evan Hayes)

ABC's Coverage Of The 91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Rick Rowell | Disney ABC Television Group | Getty Images

12. Nina Hartstone

Best Sound Editing for "Bohemian Rhapsody"

(shared with John Warhurst)

91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Kevin Winter | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

13. Jaime Ray Newman

Best Live Action Short Film for "Skin"

(shared with Guy Nattiv)

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Frazer Harrison | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

14 &15. Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney

Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Vice"

(shared with Greg Cannom)

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Frazer Harrison | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

