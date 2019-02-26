Asia stocks mostly trade higher on US-China trade optimism

Stocks in Asia mostly rose Tuesday morning as investors cheered developments on the U.S.-China trade front after a closely watched deadline in early March was postponed.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.25 percent while the Topix advanced 0.1 percent in early trade. Shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group gained around 0.7 percent.
In South Korea, the Kospi added 0.11 percent even as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped more than 0.4 percent.
Meanwhile, Australian shares bucked the positive trend as the benchmark ASX 200 slipped 0.86 percent in morning trade. The energy sector declined about 0.7 percent. Oil shares fell after crude dropped more than 3 percent on Monday following a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump to OPEC that prices were "getting too high." Santos declined 2.84 percent, Woodside Petroleum slipped 0.75 percent and Beach Energy shed 0.74 percent.