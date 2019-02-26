Asia stocks mostly trade higher on US-China trade optimism

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.14 points to close at 26,091.95 while the S&P 500 added 0.1 percent to finish its trading day at 2,796.11. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.36 percent to close at 7,554.46.

Following gains seen elsewhere globally on Monday, U.S. stocks got a boost after President Donald Trump's declaration in a series of tweets that America would delay additional tariffs on Chinese imports originally scheduled for the start of March. He cited "substantial progress" in bilateral talks between the world's two largest economies.

The news comes after sources familiar with the situation told CNBC last week that the Washington and Beijing are discussing a late March meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida.

"While there will be legs to this rally, its important to understand that a final trade agreement could take many forms," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, said in a note. "The US could promise to keep tariffs where they are (with no further increases) and review them in a few months / years or they could abolish them completely."

"There's also a possibility that a deal 'might not happen at all' according to Trump but he's motivated to get it done," she said.