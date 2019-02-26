Bill Gates got a lot done in his 20s: After taking a leave of absence from Harvard, the young tech whiz formed a computer software company with his high school friend Paul Allen. That company became Microsoft, the most valuable publicly traded company in the world.

For half of that decade, the self-made billionaire stopped listening to music and watching TV, he writes on his blog, Gates Notes: "It sounds extreme, but I did it because I thought they would just distract me from thinking about software."

His strategy seems to have worked well for him. In November 1976, when Gates was just 21, he and Allen officially registered their company name "Microsoft" in New Mexico. Three years later, the company left New Mexico and built its headquarters outside of Seattle, where Microsoft grew from a scrappy start-up into the behemoth it is today.

It's no secret that cutting back on entertainment can boost productivity. As educator and entrepreneur Zdravko Cvijetic tells CNBC Make It, if you want to be more successful, limiting social media and TV is a great start.