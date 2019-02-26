Hulu just cut prices—here's how it compares to other popular streaming services

Beginning Tuesday, Hulu becomes one of the cheapest streaming services around.

The company announced last month that, starting Feb. 26, 2019, it will lower the cost of its basic monthly plan, which includes commercials, to $5.99. The commercial-free version will remain priced at $11.99, while its live TV offering is now $44.99 a month. That's a $5 increase.

Currently, Netflix, the media-services provider behind hits such as "The Crown" and "Orange is the New Black," dominates the streaming game. Research firm Lab42 found that 89 percent of streaming subscribers pay for Netflix, while about 46 percent use Amazon and 28 percent use Hulu. It's possible Hulu's price adjustment could change that.

To help you find the best streaming service to meet your needs, here are a dozen of the most popular services available, from the cheapest to the most expensive, and an overview of what each offers.