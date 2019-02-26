Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer Remix: This tech stock is worth buying ahead of the 5G rollout

  • "When you find an incredible long-term theme relatively early in its life-cycle, you can really rack up some terrific gains simply by being patient and letting the news roll in," CNBC's Jim Cramer says about Cisco and 5G.
  • Charts show Altria could be set to rally nearly 10 percent in coming months, the "Mad Money" host says.
  • Charles River Laboratories pulled back more than $4 Tuesday and it could be a great time to buy the weakness, he says.
Cramer Remix: This tech stock is worth buying ahead of the 5G rollout
Cramer Remix: This tech stock is worth buying ahead of the 5G rollout   

As the world learns more and more about how smartphones and other devices will operate with 5G, Cisco is one stock that investors should get their hands on, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Tuesday.

The "Mad Money" host said while the Cisco stock is still cheap, selling for 15 times earnings and offering a 2.7 percent yield, it's a "fabulous" way to play the 5G roll out that will revolutionize smartphones.

5G is the next generation of cellular mobile communications expected to launch in 2019.

"When you find an incredible long-term theme relatively early in its life-cycle, you can really rack up some terrific gains simply by being patient and letting the news roll in," Cramer said.

CEO Chuck Robbins has led the transformation at Cisco and is gearing the company for exposure to 5G with faster switches and software-defined networks, Cramer noted. The chief has also said he's determined to beat the competition in China.

Listen to Cramer's full take here.

Poised to spark

A pack of Marlboro brand cigarettes is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A pack of Marlboro brand cigarettes is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois.

Altria, the tobacco giant that owns Marlboro and is wading in the wine and cannabis categories, could be ready to spike, Cramer said.

Considering chart analysis from Tim Collins, who is a technician and Cramer's colleague at RealMoney.com, the host said the company is finding traction after the stock drifted lower last month as the rest of the market picked up steam.

"Not only does Collins see Altria going to $56.50, he thinks it will get there before your taxes are due," said Cramer, who noted that he personally does not like tobacco stocks. "And, hey, don't forget, Altria's paying you to wait—it's got a beautiful and safe 6 percent dividend yield."

Click here for Cramer's Off-the-Charts segment.

The value in drug research

A lab worker at Spark Therapeutics in Philadelphia, PA.
Brad Quick | CNBC
A lab worker at Spark Therapeutics in Philadelphia, PA.

In the roughly two years since Cramer last spoke to the CEO of Charles River Laboratories, shares of the drug research company have climbed 74 percent, the host said. And coming off of Monday's news that Danaher bought General Electric's biopharma business for a surprising $21.4 billion, Cramer is interested to find out what other medical companies are being undervalued on the market.

Charles River, which offers universities and bipharma companies tools to discover new drugs, reported a "fantastic" quarter earlier this month with "great" guidance, Cramer said. The stock has climbed more than 24 percent this year.

"I think the fact that this stock pulled back more than $4 today is a gift. I'd be a buyer on the weakness, do not take it from me though," Cramer said. "Let's go to [CEO] Jim Foster."

Click here to listen to the full interview.

Knocked down to build up

Craig Hubbs loads wood into his truck at a The Home Depot store in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
Alex Edelman | AFP | Getty Images
Craig Hubbs loads wood into his truck at a The Home Depot store in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018.

Home Depot's stock was shaken up for missing Wall Street estimates in the last quarter and it created a good opportunity for investors to buy, Cramer said.

While the home improvement company came up short in earnings and revenue in its fourth quarter report before the bell and gave a weaker-than-expected forecast for the year, the host highlighted its new $15 billion stock buyback and 32 percent dividend increase.

"If we're talking about the average retailer in America, I'd say it is time to [sell]. A miss is a miss, but we're not talking about the average retailer. We're talking about the numbers we got this morning from Home Depot," said Cramer, who pointed out that it could be considered among the best retailers alongside Costco.

"Home Depot is like a straight-A student that got a B-plus in the latest quarter and when you're on the honor roll, Wall Street punishes you for anything less than perfection," he added.

Read more on Cramer's thoughts.

Lightning round: Don't double down on China

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host sprinted through his reaction to callers' stock picks:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.: "We're gonna say no to that. We like Canopy Growth, that's our fave. Up a couple of bucks today, be careful but that's the one to own."

AeroVironment Inc.: "Well you know what, I don't sleep and that's why because of AVAV. You know it's a drone company. I like to drone. Here's the problem: the stock ... just goes up and down [is] what the shorts are saying. Is it a Wayfair? I don't. Let's have the CEO back on. Until then, I'm not quite sure."

IQIYI Inc.: "O.K., here's the problem: I like Alibaba. I don't want to double down on China, we just had a very big run. China had a 5 percent move coming in on Monday, so we're not going to buy... Le'ts just hold off for the Chinese Netflix. Let's be a little careful."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
CSCO
---
CRL
---
GE
---
DHR
---
NFLX
---
BABA
---
IQ
---
W
---
AVAV
---
CGC
---
ACB
---
MO
---

Cramer's New Book

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...