Cramer Remix: This tech stock is worth buying ahead of the 5G rollout 1 Hour Ago | 01:04

As the world learns more and more about how smartphones and other devices will operate with 5G, Cisco is one stock that investors should get their hands on, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Tuesday.

The "Mad Money" host said while the Cisco stock is still cheap, selling for 15 times earnings and offering a 2.7 percent yield, it's a "fabulous" way to play the 5G roll out that will revolutionize smartphones.

5G is the next generation of cellular mobile communications expected to launch in 2019.

"When you find an incredible long-term theme relatively early in its life-cycle, you can really rack up some terrific gains simply by being patient and letting the news roll in," Cramer said.

CEO Chuck Robbins has led the transformation at Cisco and is gearing the company for exposure to 5G with faster switches and software-defined networks, Cramer noted. The chief has also said he's determined to beat the competition in China.

