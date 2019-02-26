Elon Musk says his Mars base will have a 'fun, outdoorsy atmosphere'

Elon Musk knows that getting to Mars won't be a walk in the park — but he says you'll at least be able to walk in a park after you get there.

That's the latest vision of potential life on Mars from the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who has plans to transport humans to the distant planet by 2024. Musk, who has said there's even a good chance he'll eventually move to Mars himself, said in an interview with Popular Mechanics this week that a future Mars base could include parks to help create "an outdoorsy, fun atmosphere" on the arid planet.

Musk has said that his goal is for SpaceX to send its first unmanned rocket to Mars by 2022, and that rockets carrying both crew and cargo could potentially reach the planet just two years after that.

While discussing the logistics of colonizing Mars, including building human-friendly living spaces, Musk told Popular Mechanics that food could be grown on solar-powered hydroponic farms located either underground or in an enclosed structure.

"Earth hydroponics will work fine," Musk says in the interview, referring to the process of growing plants in water instead of soil.

A future Mars colony could even create a taste of home by building enclosed glass domes with plant life inside, where humans could walk around without space-suits, much like a park on Earth.