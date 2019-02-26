Tech

A worker holds a new model of P18K POP Energizer phone, with 18,000mAh battery, at the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Emilio Morenatti | AP
Forget phones that fold. A company called Avenir Telecom is building a phone with a comically large battery that lasts for 50 days in standby on a single charge. It also appears to be incredibly heavy.

The Energizer P18K Pop — the Energizer brand was licensed by Avenir — was revealed at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona this week.

As you can see in the pictures, it's a brick of a phone that's almost entirely battery, with an 18,000mAh power pack inside. By comparison, the Apple iPhone XS has a 2,658Mah battery. The Energize P18K Pop also has a 6.2-inch screen and three cameras on the back.

Avenir says the phone can play videos for 2 straight days, or make phone calls for nearly 4 days. If you don't use it, the phone can last for up to 50 days in standby mode. Despite the huge battery, it's actually not that efficient compared to an iPhone XS, which lets you chat for up to 20 hours of play video for 14 hours.

Paris-based Avenir Telecom will begin delivering the phone to customers sometime this summer.

