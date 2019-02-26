Twitch created a business around watching video games — here's how Amazon has changed the service since buying it in 2014

Livestreaming has become one of the most popular forms of online entertainment today.

Websites such as Twitch, YouTube and Microsoft's Mixer are capitalizing on livestreaming by incorporating another form of popular media: video games. According to Newzoo, the video game industry raked in an estimated $138 billion in 2018.

When Twitch launched back in 2011, the company focused on esports and gaming. During the site's launch, Twitch had close to 3.2 million unique visitors per month. In 2012, the site grew to 20 million visitors per month, and by 2014, tech giants Amazon and Google both tried to acquire the site.

Today, it's one of the biggest platforms for streamers such as Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. The site has over 3 million monthly streamers on the platform.

Watch this video to find out more about the history of Twitch.



