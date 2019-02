Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) revealed images of its new full-scale test track in Toulouse, France, where it will start a series of tests for its hyperloop passenger pod in April.

HTT is completing construction on the 320-meter test track before starting tests with its full-scale passenger pod, called Quintero 1, it unveiled last October. The track's construction will be finalized in the "coming weeks" with the installation of a proprietary vacuum pump system, HTT told CNBC.