More married couples are living with roommates to save on the cost of housing

More and more married couples are bringing a third person into their homes. In many cases, it seems to be because they need help paying the bills.

Real estate website Trulia used data from the U.S Census Bureau, collected between 1995 and 2018, to analyze "where married couples are more likely to take on roommates" and "what could be driving the rise of this phenomenon."

Overall, only a small fraction of married households actually included a non-related roommate. Still, the arrangement has "become far more common over the past two decades," according to the report. In 2018, 0.46 percent of all married households, or about 280,000, included a roommate. That's compared to its historical average of 0.36 percent and "more than double the rate observed in 1995 (the earliest year for which data is available)."

The trend seems to have caught on most on the West Coast, where housing prices can be particularly expensive: Of Trulia's top five cities with the largest share of married couples living with roommates, four are in California.

Here's how the top five cities stack up: