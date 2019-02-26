From working as a cleaner to winning an Academy Award — here's what you need to know about Olivia Colman

Mike Marsland | WireImage | Getty Images
(L-R) Robert Webb, Olivia Colman and David Mitchell attend the Women in TV & Film Awards in London on December 7, 2012.
And from then on Colman's acting career went from strength to strength. Since the mid-2000s, she's starred in several popular TV shows including "Broadchurch," "Fleabag" and "The Night Manager" — having received BAFTA TV awards for a number of her performances. She has also starred in several movies including "Hot Fuzz," "The Lobster," and "Murder on the Orient Express."
While Colman has won a number of awards for her work in the past, it seems that her Oscar win on Sunday left her truly taken aback.
"It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar," Colman said on Sunday. In a follow up post-win press room interview, Colman admitted to reporters that she hadn't prepared any of her speech and was blindsided by the win.
Sunday's ceremony marked the first time Colman had been nominated for an Academy Award, and subsequently the first time she had won one. Colman was up against the likes of Yalitza Aparicio, Melissa McCarthy, Lady Gaga, and the favorite-to-win frontrunner, Glenn Close.
While the actress comically said in her acceptance speech that this Oscar win "is not going to happen again," it seems unlikely that Colman will go off people's radars anytime soon.
In the coming months alone, Colman is set to replace fellow Brit Claire Foy, as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's "The Crown." She is also set to star in thriller "Them That Follow" and reprise her role in the BBC's British comedy show, "Fleabag."
