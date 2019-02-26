Read CEO Larry Culp's first letter to shareholders from GE's annual report

General Electric Chairman and CEO Larry Culp laid out his vision for the company's turnaround in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday as part of GE's annual report.

GE is looking to focus and rebuild around four businesses under Culp, the letter said: Power, renewable energy, aviation and healthcare. The letter focused on the company's aims to improve GE's cash generation, while also cutting costs, and eventually restoring the once-treasured dividend.

Click here to download Culp's full letter

Or read Culp's full letter to GE shareholders here: