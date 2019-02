GENEVA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Iran's stock market dropped around 2,000 points on Tuesday on news that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had announced his resignation, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Zarif announced his resignation in an Instagram post on Monday but President Hassan Rouhani did not confirm that he had accepted the resignation. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)