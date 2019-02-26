Sen. Grassley says probe of 'secretive' drug industry pricing won't stop with drugmakers

The Senate Finance Committee's probe into high drug prices won't stop at pharmaceutical companies, Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, said in an interview Tuesday.

Senators will grill executives from seven drugmakers — AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer and Sanofi — in a hearing Tuesday. Grassley said there needs to be more transparency into how drug prices are set, a system which he said seems to be enveloped in "a great deal of secrecy."

"I think there is not enough information available about how prices are arrived at," Grassley said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box." "There seems to be a great deal of secrecy. For me, on a lot of legislative issues, particularly my oversight works, transparency brings accountability, so we need to get some transparency into it."

He wants explanations on how list prices are set for drugs and what's actually being paid for the drugs. Pharmaceutical companies negotiate discounts, called rebates, with pharmacy benefit managers. Rebates are a favorite target of the pharmaceutical industry, which blames PBMs on hoarding the savings instead of passing them onto patients.

Grassley said the committee's investigation won't stop with drugmakers and will include PBMs, as well as other players in the drug supply chain.

On Thursday, six CEOs and one top executive will join the committee: AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot, Bristol-Myers Squibb CEO Giovanni Caforio, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit Executive Vice President Jennifer Taubert, Merck CEO Ken Frazier, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb shares Grassley's concerns about rebates, saying in an interview Tuesday the "wacky" system keeps prices high for patients at the pharmacy counter.

Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., earlier this month invited seven of the largest pharmaceutical companies to testify about drug prices. Grassley stepped down as chairman of the judiciary committee after the 2018 election, in order to head the finance committee, with the stated goal of tackling drug prices.

Last week, the chairman and his democratic counterpart on finance, Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, launched a bipartisan probe into insulin prices. The pair sent letters to the three leading insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, asking their executives to explain why prices for diabetes drug prices have soared dramatically in recent years.

"He is somebody who has been as a Republican the go-to-guy on prescription drug reform," said Heidi Heitkamp, former democratic senator from North Dakota, adding that "he has been willing in the past to sit down and actually introduce bipartisan legislation."

Earlier this month, Grassley joined with Vermont democratic Senator Patrick Leahy to reintroduce the Creating and Restoring Equal Access to Equivalent Samples, known as the CREATES Act, which would allow generic-drug makers to go to court to obtain samples for developing biosimilar drugs, or copycat versions of complex biologic treatments. Last fall, he also co-sponsored drug pricing bills with Minnesota democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Illinois democratic Senator Dick Durbin. Klobuchar is among those running for president in a crowded Democratic field.

"Republicans are angry. Democrats are angry — it's really everyone at this point," said Ipsita Smolinski, managing director at Capitol Street, a health policy consultancy, adding that pharmaceutical companies "are very aware of the environment."

Health care was the top issue for voters in the 2018 election. While Democrats and Republicans remain divided when it comes to the Affordable Care Act, Medicare for All and other health insurance policies, analysts say drug prices are one area where there is increasing bipartisanship.

Wells Fargo analyst David Maris sees a possibility of bipartisan regulatory and legislative action on drug prices this year as a real threat for the drug industry.

"The Republican party is really interested in this topic, more so than they've been in previous cycles," Maris said. "There's a new openness on both sides. A lot of that has to do with the president and his administration trying to attack root causes."