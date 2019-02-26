Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Home Depot, Caterpillar, J.M. Smucker & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Tuesday:

Home Depot – Shares of Home Depot fell 2.5 percent after the home improvement retailer posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Home Depot earned $2.09 per share during its fourth quarter, missing the $2.16 per share expectation. Revenue was below forecasts as well. Home Depot also said that the company is seeing slower growth in housing metrics after its 2019 outlook disappointed investors.

Caterpillar – Caterpillar stock dropped nearly 3 percent after UBS double downgraded the shares to sell from buy on Tuesday, citing slowing global construction demand. The bank also lowered its 12-month price target to $125 from $154 a share, saying the majority of the heavy equipment maker's end markets will peak this year, and that revenue and margins will come under pressure in 2020 as demand declines.

J.M. Smucker – Shares of J.M. Smucker gained almost 6 percent after its fourth-quarter numbers beat expectations. The food producer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.26 per share, 25 cents above estimates, while revenue also beat analyst forecasts. The results were helped by increasing contributions from some of the company's newer products.

Discovery Communications – The cable channel owner and programmer's stock tumbled more than 7 percent on disappointing fourth-quarter results. Discovery posted earnings of 74 cents a share in the December quarter, below consensus of 78 cents. Revenue also came in below Wall Street forecasts.

Tenet Healthcare – Shares of Tenet surged more than 11 percent after the hospital operator reported better-than-expected earnings. Tenet's adjusted quarterly profit came in at 51 cents per share, well above the consensus estimate of 28 cents. Revenue also beat forecasts, and Tenet said it had meaningfully improved its financial performance during 2018.

Dillard's — Dillard's shares rose more than 16 percent after the department store chain released its fourth-quarter results. The company posted better-than-expected revenue as its same-store sales grew by 2 percent. The fourth-quarter marked the fifth consecutive quarter of expanding same-store sales.

AT&T — Shares of AT&T gained 0.5 percent after a federal appeals judge ruled Tuesday that its merger with Time Warner can stand. The ruling brings it closer to the conclusion of a years-long merger process that has pitted AT&T against U.S. antitrust regulators.

AutoZone — AutoZone stock climbed nearly 6 percent after the auto parts retailer posted better-than-expected quarterly results. For its fiscal second quarter, AutoZone earned $11.49 a share, beating Wall Street estimates of $9.96 per share. U.S. same-store sales rose 2.6 percent, above consensus of 2.2 percent. The company said earnings benefited from tax reform in the current and prior-year quarters.

