Stocks to drop | CAT suffers double downgrade | SEC wants to penalize Elon Musk

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open this morning after Wall Street saw its highest closes since early November. While surging this year, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were, respectively, 2.8 percent, 4.8 percent, and 6.9 percent away from last year's record highs. (CNBC)

Dow component Home Depot (HD) and retailer Macy's (M) lead this morning's list of quarterly earnings reports. Red Robin (RRGB), TiVo (TIVO), and Weight Watchers (WW) are among the companies releasing earnings after today's closing bell. (CNBC)



* Home Depot shares fall on earnings, revenue, same-store sales all miss estimates (CNBC)

Shares of Dow component Caterpillar sink in the premarket after UBS double downgraded the stock from buy all the way down to sell. Citing slowing global construction demand, UBS also lowered its 12-month price target to $125 from $154 per share. (CNBC)

On Tuesday's economic calendar, the government releases its shutdown delayed report on December housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET. The December S&P Case-Shiller report on home prices comes at 9 a.m. ET. The Conference issues its February consumer confidence index at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell heads to the Senate this morning and the House tomorrow to deliver his semiannual report on the economy. Lawmakers are sure to pepper Powell in the Q&A sessions on his so-called pivot to a slower path higher for interest rates. (CNBC)