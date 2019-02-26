Trump will be 'very tough to beat' in 2020 if he gets three things right: Scaramucci

U.S. President Donald Trump's success in scoring a second-term in the Oval Office in 2020 will depend on how much his domestic and foreign policies work, according to former White House official Anthony Scaramucci.

Speaking to CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday, Scaramucci said Trump will be "very tough to beat" if three things work out: The U.S. economy continues to grow, the president's border security strategy excites his political base, and his foreign policies yield results.

"If those things happen and the economy continues to grow, I think he'll be very tough to beat in 2020," said Scaramucci, the founder and co-managing partner of investment firm SkyBridge Capital.