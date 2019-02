Your first trade for Tuesday, February 26

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of the Mexico ETF.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of S&P 500 puts.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of NIO.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Sarepta Therapeutics.

Trader disclosure: Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTII, GWPH, HAL, HK.APH, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KSHB, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is on the advisory board of Tikun Olam, TGOD, CCTV, Canndescent, and MJ Holdings. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, TLRY, CRON, APH. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Dan Nathan is long XLU March Put Spread. Long INTC July Call Spread. Long C April put spread. Long XLI April put spread. NKE long April put spread. XRT April put spread. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.