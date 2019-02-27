For years, American employers have complained that there weren't enough workers with the skills they needed, a phenomenon often described as a skills gap. But at the same time, researchers argued that employers simply needed to invest in workforce training comparable to that of other industrialized economies.

"Reports of the skills gap have been greatly exaggerated," reads a 2017 report from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). "That's not to say that U.S. businesses aren't having a tough time. Surveys show that most employers are struggling to find and hire qualified people. But the solution is in their hands: provide the training needed to get the workers they want."

LinkedIn's 2019 Workforce Learning Report finds that employers are finally starting to invest in this kind of workforce development: "In 2019, our survey indicates that talent developers will spend more time finding and closing skills gaps while exploring learner engagement tactics to inspire the modern learner, including the incoming Gen Z workforce."

According to the report, 49 percent of learning and development professionals cited a "limited budget" as a top challenge in 2017 but in 2019, that figure has decreased to just 27 percent. In 2017, 27 percent of those polled said that their talent development budgets were increasing but in 2019, that figure was closer to 43 percent. Today, 82 percent of learning and development professionals say that their executives actively support employee engagement in professional learning.

Another sign that organizations are finally investing more in their workforce is that 87 percent of talent developers tell LinkedIn that their teams will either stay the same size or grow in 2019.

"For the first time, professionals with L&D responsibilities have the budgets, teams, and executive buy-in to expand their focus beyond day-to-day challenges — like closing skills gaps that are vital to competitive advantage," states LinkedIn's report. And investments like these may help employers recruit and retain workers with the skills they need most.