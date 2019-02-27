Confused about Brexit? Here's a guide to what's happening next

Brexit continues to throw up twists and turns at every given opportunity and as the official departure date of March 29 approaches we're still no closer to establishing what the future relationship between the U.K. and EU will be.

Brexit is still as confusing and uncertain as it was back in June 2016 when a majority of the British public voted to leave the 28-member trading bloc. After more than two years of negotiations, the U.K. and EU finally reached a Brexit deal last November, only for it to be rejected by British lawmakers in January.

When Members of Parliament (MPs) get another chance to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's deal by March 12, it's quite possible they'll reject it again. However, this might not matter as they've already been offered more votes on whether the U.K. should exit the EU without a deal, or delay the departure.

Confused? You're not alone. CNBC takes a look at the next key themes and dates for Brexit.