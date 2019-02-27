Buying a home for the first time? Avoid these mistakes

If you've bought your first home in the past five years, you've probably learned some tough lessons.

And that learning curve could cost you.

A new survey from personal finance website NerdWallet takes a look at homebuyer trends. And the research finds that first-time homebuyers more often face disadvantages at the negotiating table.

Individuals shopping for their first home put in 3.8 offers on average before their offers were accepted. That's higher than the 2.5 offers that more experienced homebuyers made.