Cohen brings Trump's net worth statements to hearing. Here's how to read them

President Donald Trump's financial statements are here — and they likely only tell part of the story on his wealth.

Michael Cohen, the president's former personal attorney, testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, and provided the committee with a number of documents, among which he said were copies of Trump's financial statements for 2011, 2012 and 2013.

They include details on the president's net worth at the time — the sum of his total assets minus his liabilities.

The statements are available for download here: 2011 , 2012 and 2013 .

Notable items on Trump's balance sheets include a "brand value" of $4 billion in 2013 — the highest valued asset in that year's statement — which bumped his total assets to $9.1 billion that year and raised his total net worth to $8.6 billion.

The line item for Trump's "brand value" is absent from his 2011 and 2012 statements. In both of those years, the total value of his assets was about $5 billion.