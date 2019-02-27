Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Home Depot, Philip Morris, Weight Watchers

"We continue to view Home Depot as a best-in-class operator and believe its 2019 EPS guidance is achievable, given the company's good execution track record, flexibility in the model, and potential to drive productivity improvements... However, we came away from the earnings call concerned that the company's 5% comp guidance for 2019 could prove optimistic, given a housing market that is slowing, albeit still positive, and as it already bakes in benefits from its strategic initiatives... We believe Home Depot tried to remain within the 4.5%-6.0% annual sales growth target through 2020 it provided at its December 2017 analyst day; however, housing has since slowed and the lower end of the range at ~4.5% sales growth seems more realistic at this later stage in the cycle... As such, after being positive on the stock since 2012, we are downgrading our rating on HD to Market Perform from Outperform..."