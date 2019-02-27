Meet the CEO who turned a tiny shack into her $52.4 million dream home

I recently went to Malibu to tour a $52.4 million cliffside villa on the Pacific Ocean. And the only thing more extraordinary than the home itself was the story of the woman who stopped at nothing to build it.

"If you want it, you have to go for it. And you don't take no for an answer," the villa's owner, Liz Edlich, tells me. "You go above and beyond, and push boundaries, and you color outside the lines. That's what being radical is, that's what I live by."