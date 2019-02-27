Meet the CEO who turned a tiny shack into her $52.4 million dream home

I follow Edlich onto the the terrace off her master suite and as she looks out at the ocean she announces, "It's the best backyard ever."
It sure is.
Edlich knows Il Pelicano's position above that "backyard" is one of the estate's biggest selling points. And she fully expects the right buyer to fall in love with this spot, the same way she did almost two decades ago. But that tiny shack is long gone and today Edlich is selling a castle, so the next buyer should be prepared to write a much larger check for it.
"So it is priceless, but, of course, there's a price. And I would say the most consistent thing that I've heard when people come here is there isn't a comp. There's not another house like it. "
Edlich listed Il Pelicano with Douglas Elliman broker Shirley Sherman, and her "priceless" home and all of the one-of-kind furnishings inside are being offered at $52.4 million, or between $70,000 and $80,000 per month to rent.
"Living in Malibu is one of the most special places on earth," says Edlich.
So will she miss this town when Il Pelicano sells? Suprisingly, the answer is no "I also have a home right down the street."
