President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen said in congressional testimony Wednesday that he had declined the chance to work in the White House, even though Trump wanted him to.

Cohen made the claim in a sharp exchange with the House Oversight Committee's ranking member, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who accused him of "trashing" his former boss because "he didn't get brought to the dance" after the 2016 presidential election.

"I see a guy who worked for 10 years and trashing the guy he worked for for 10 years, didn't get a job in the White House," Jordan said. "And now you're behaving just like everyone else who got fired or didn't get the job they wanted."

Cohen has pleaded guilty to multiple charges lodged by federal prosecutors in New York and special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian election meddling and possible Trump-campaign collusion. He is scheduled to head to prison in May to serve a three-year term.

Jordan's accusation came after Cohen, once a proud loyalist of Trump's during the campaign, excoriated him as a "racist," a "cheat" and a "con man" in his opening remarks.