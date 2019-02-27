There's a possibility that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might declare an end to the Korean War at this week's summit — but experts warn that the move could have "real political consequences" for the U.S., and South Korea will still have to keep the North in check.

Ending the war does not negate the fact that North Korea "remains as dangerous a threat today as it was on the first day of the Trump administration," said Abraham Denmark, director of the Asia program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

South Korea's presidential office said on Monday that the U.S. and North Korea could agree to declare the end of the Korean War when Trump and Kim meet this week for their second face-to face meeting in Vietnam.

Seoul and Pyongyang are technically still at war today.

The Korean War began in 1950 when the North invaded the South. It ended in 1953 with an armistice — not a peace treaty, which means the war has not ended even if fighting has ceased. Since then, the U.S. has maintained a robust military presence in the South, in the form of tens of thousands of troops.