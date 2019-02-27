Oil surges 3% after US crude stockpiles plunge by 8.6 million barrels

Oil prices surged about 3 percent on Wednesday after government data showed an unexpected and sharp drop in the nation's crude stockpiles.

Prices were already higher after Saudi Arabia's influential energy minister brushed aside pressure from President Donald Trump to tread carefully as OPEC and its allies cut output.

U.S. commercial crude stockpiles fell by 8.6 million barrels in the week through Feb. 22, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. That was more than twice the drop of 4.2 million barrels reported by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday. It also confounded the forecasts in a Reuters survey for a rise of 2.8 million barrels.

Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline stocks fell by by 1.9 million barrels, while inventories of distillate fuels like diesel ticked down by about 300,000 barrels.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.63, or 2.9 percent, to $57.13 a barrel. International Brent crude futures rose $1.25, or 1.9 percent on the day, at $66.46 a barrel around 11:50 a.m. ET (1650 GMT).