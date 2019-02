PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Dutch government's decision to increase its stake in Air France KLM was both "incomprehensible" and unexpected, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday.

Le Maire is due to meet his Dutch counterpart later this week to discuss the situation regarding Air France KLM, after the Dutch government said it would take a 14 percent stake in the airline.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)