The bull market is about to turn 10 years old and investors think it could go at least another year

"The sell-off created some real value, and the other key thing, probably the most important thing is the Fed went from potentially being our enemy, which was going to raise rates until something broke," said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA. Now the Fed is saying it will pause, and has also shown a willingness to end the roll down of its balance sheet, he said.

Stocks have moved higher through the earnings reporting period in January and February, even though earnings expectations for the next quarter are now negative and the year looks flat.

"I still think we're going to get zero earnings growth this year, and even though the economy is going to slow down this year, but the market can still work its way moderately higher," said Keon. "What matters is what actually happens as opposed to policy changes or perceptions of trade wars. What's going to matter is what actually happens with the global economy."

Keon said the U.S. is slowing but other economies are as well. "Europe is quite slow. China has slowed down quite a bit. Japan is slow. Everybody is slow. The question is, is this the pause that refreshes? Or is this the beginning of a recession. I don't think anyone knows what the answer is to that," he said. "You don't want to simply disagree with the data that disagrees with your position."

Economic data has been choppy and getting a read on the economy has been more difficult than usual because of the delay in government data releases, during the 35 -day government shutdown. The shutdown is believed to have been a factor behind weaker economic reports and confidence surveys.

Consumer confidence bounced back in February after sliding in January and was better than expected. Emanuel said the improvement was positive and could mean December's surprisingly sharp drop in retail sales was temporary.

Some analysts say business sentiment was also hurt by the government shutdown and the trade wars. "I think there is the prospect of some agreement with the Chinese on trade that could end up causing analysts to reverse course and start picking up their earnings estimates for full year 2019, which would make people less worried about an earnings recession and would indicate P/E ratios are a lot more attractive than anticipated," said Sam Stovall, CFRA chief market analyst.