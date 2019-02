When the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea meet, the reclusive leader Kim Jong Un will be after a badly-needed economic boom for his country, while the American President Donald Trump will be fixated on denuclearization.

The lifting of economic sanctions could be used as a tool in this week's negotiations between the two as they meet in Hanoi, Vietnam for their second summit, experts say.

In fact, Trump has dangled the prospects of a stronger North Korean economy as a sweetener ahead of the talks, tweeting on Tuesday hours before meeting Kim: "Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize. The potential is AWESOME, a great opportunity... "

The U.S. president said in a separate tweet on Sunday: "Chairman Kim realizes, perhaps better than anyone else, that without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World."