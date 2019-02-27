Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify live to House committee led by Rep. Maxine Waters

[The stream is slated to start at 10 am ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is in the second day Wednesday of his congressionally mandated testimony before Congress. He is speaking to the House Financial Services Committee.

During his Tuesday appearance before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, the central bank leader described the economy as "healthy" and said the outlook is "favorable," though he warned that problems abroad could seep into the U.S.

Powell also assured Senate officials that low inflation pressures are allowing the Fed to be patient when it comes to the future policy path. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate four times in 2018 and has indicated two more for 2019, though markets doubt that will happen.

