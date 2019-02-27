Stocks to open lower | Trump and Kim meet | Weight Watchers craters

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met today face-to-face for the first time since their historic summit last year. The leaders are sharing what the White House called "a social dinner." (CNBC)



* Trump tries to convince Kim that the summit is North Korea's chance for an economic boom (CNBC)

Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen's public testimony before the House oversight committee today is expected to include a series of remarkable allegations about the president as well as the presidential campaign. (CNBC)



* Read Michael Cohen's opening statement (CNBC)

The House voted to block Trump's national emergency declaration, passing the resolution in a 245-182 vote. The measure would terminate the action Trump took to secure billions to build his proposed wall along the southern border. (CNBC)

A Senate panel grilled top executives from seven of the largest pharmaceutical companies at a hearing on prescription drug prices. The executives have a number of ideas to reduce drug prices for patients, except lowering list prices. (CNBC)

Pakistan shot down two Indian jets today, a spokesman for the Pakistan armed forces said, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971. (Reuters)

Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle are headed to an April 2 runoff to decide who will become the nation's third-largest city's next mayor, topping a crowded field of 14 candidates. (USA Today)

At least three people were killed after two Long Island Rail Road trains late last night struck a vehicle that had swerved onto the tracks. The rush-hour collision occurred about 30 miles east of Manhattan, setting off fires. (NY Times)

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was fined $20 million in connection with a probe by Nevada regulators into sexual misconduct allegations against former CEO Steve Wynn. It was the largest fine ever assessed by the state's gambling regulators. (WSJ)

IBM (IBM) appointed Admiral Michelle J. Howard, the first African American woman to command a U.S. Navy ship, to its board, the company announced. A former U.S. Navy officer, Howard was the first woman to become a four-star admiral. (CNBC)