Stocks to open lower | Trump and Kim meet | Weight Watchers craters

Futures were lower this morning as President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first in-person discussion of their summit. Stocks had a back and forth session Tuesday before ending slightly lower, giving the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq their first declines in three days. (CNBC)
* Saudi energy minister responds to Trump's tweet that said OPEC should 'relax' (CNBC)
* Cramer: Buy names like Caterpillar and Home Depot because this bull market is about to go higher (CNBC)
As they did yesterday, investors will have a chance to react to testimony from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, whose second day of testimony on Capitol Hill will come before the House Financial Services Committee. The major averages remain on track for a third monthly gain in four months. (CNBC)
Weight Watchers (WTW) shares were 34 percent lower after the company missed earnings and revenue forecasts. It also issued a weaker-than-expected 2019 revenue guidance. Oprah Winfrey's stake fell by almost $48 million, at least on paper, after the company released results. (CNBC)
Several pieces of housing-related data will be out today, beginning with the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly reading on mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the National Association of Realtors will issue its pending home sales report for January. December factory orders are out at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
* Weekly mortgage applications jump 5.3% as lower rates seem here to stay (CNBC)
Best Buy (BBY), Campbell Soup (CPB) and Lowe's (LOW) are among the companies with quarterly numbers this morning, while HP Inc. (HPQ), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Hostess Brands (TWNK), L Brands (LB), Perrigo (PRG) and Wingstop (WING) are among the reports after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
* Best Buy shares soar 11% on earnings beat (CNBC)
* Lowe's shares dip as sales fall short of Wall Street expectations (CNBC)