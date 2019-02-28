Markets

Activist investor Starboard Value says it will oppose Bristol-Myers' deal for Celgene

  • Starboard Value CEO Jeffrey Smith announces opposition to Bristol-Myers' acquisition of biotechnology company Celgene.
  • Starboard's dissent follows a letter from fellow shareholder Wellington Management, which also said it is against the deal.
  • Wellington, the largest Bristol-Myers shareholder, owned more than 8 percent of the company at the end of 2018.
Faber Report: Top Bristol-Myers shareholder doesn't back Celgene deal
Faber Report: Top Bristol-Myers shareholder doesn't back Celgene deal   

Activist investor Starboard Value said Thursday that it intends to use its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb to oppose the drug-maker's acquisition of Celgene.

"Bristol-Myers is deeply undervalued and the recent announcement of the Company's proposed acquisition of Celgene Corporation is poorly conceived and ill-advised," Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith wrote in a letter to Bristol-Myers shareholders. The activist fund has also nominated a slate of director candidates that it hopes to elect at Bristol's 2019 annual shareholder meeting.

Smith argued that Starboard was "surprised" to hear of the proposed acquisition on the heels of what he characterized as poor financial and stock price performance over the last few years. Bristol-Myers announced in January a deal to buy Celgene valued for a record $74 billion.

"The actions we are taking – specifically, our intent to solicit shareholders to block the proposed acquisition of Celgene – are not taken lightly," Smith added. "This view has been solidified by the numerous other large, long-term shareholders who appear to likewise believe this deal is not in the best interest of shareholders."

Investment firm Wellington Management also announced its opposition to the Bristol-Myers acquisition in a release on Wednesday. Wellington said that it "does not believe that the Celgene transaction is an attractive path towards" business that "secures differentiated science and broadens the future revenue base."

Jeffrey Smith, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Starboard Value LP.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Jeffrey Smith, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Starboard Value LP.

Bristol-Myers stock rallied more than 1.5 percent and Celgene sank 8.2 percent following the release of Starboard's letter. Brisol-Myers told CNBC on Wednesday that "since announcing the Celgene transaction on January 3, our Board and management team have had numerous conversations and meetings with our stockholders across our ownership base, including Wellington."

"We believe that we are acquiring Celgene at an attractive price, and that this transaction presents an important and unique opportunity to create sustainable value," the company said.

— CNBC's Lauren Hirsch contributed reporting.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
CELG
---
BMY
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...