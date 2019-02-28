Stocks in Asia slip amid trade and geopolitical concerns

Markets in Asia slipped in Thursday morning trade amid a spate of geopolitical concerns ranging from escalating tensions between India and Pakistan to U.S.-China trade uncertainty. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to enter a second day of nuclear talks in Vietnam on Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.27 percent while the Topix shed 0.37 percent in early trade, as shares of robot maker Fanuc fell 1.78 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.47 percent as industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix saw their stock drop 1.82 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, following a slump in semiconductor stocks overnight stateside which saw the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) declining around 1 percent.

Australia's ASX 200 slipped around 0.23 percent as the sectors mostly declined.