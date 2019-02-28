Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia slip amid trade and geopolitical concerns

  • Shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia slipped in morning trade.
  • A series of trade and geopolitical concerns continue to weigh on the markets, ranging from uncertainty around U.S.-China trade to escalating tension between India and Pakistan.
  • Meanwhile in Vietnam, U.S. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim are expected to participate in a "joint agreement signing ceremony" on Thursday, according to the White House.

Markets in Asia slipped in Thursday morning trade amid a spate of geopolitical concerns ranging from escalating tensions between India and Pakistan to U.S.-China trade uncertainty. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to enter a second day of nuclear talks in Vietnam on Thursday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.27 percent while the Topix shed 0.37 percent in early trade, as shares of robot maker Fanuc fell 1.78 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.47 percent as industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix saw their stock drop 1.82 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, following a slump in semiconductor stocks overnight stateside which saw the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) declining around 1 percent.

Australia's ASX 200 slipped around 0.23 percent as the sectors mostly declined.

Trade, geopolitical concerns

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell for a second day in a row. The Dow shed 72.82 points to close at 25,985.16 while the S&P 500 saw fractional declines to finish its trading day at 2,792.38. The Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, advanced nearly 0.1 percent to close at 7,554.51.

Stocks stateside touched their lows in the Wednesday session as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer hinted that a trade deal was not yet certain, saying that any agreement would need to be more than just purchases by China.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China eased this week after President Donald Trump pushed back a closely-watched deadline on adding additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

On the geopolitical front, investors watched for developments amid the ongoing escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, with both sides announcing that they had carried out airstrikes against the other.

Meanwhile in Vietnam, U.S. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim are expected to participate in a "joint agreement signing ceremony" on Thursday, according to the White House. The two leaders are meeting for the second time since last June's summit in Singapore.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.154 after touching lows below 95.9 yesterday.

The Japanese yen, often viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 110.85 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 110.4 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7145 after slipping from the $0.719 handle in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

