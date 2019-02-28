GM President of North America Alan Batey is retiring after 40 years

General Motors' President of North America Alan Batey plans to retire in 2019 after 40 years at the Detroit automaker, the company said Thursday.

His role will be filled by Barry Engle, who currently runs GM's international business, starting April 1. Engle has been with GM since 2015, beginning his tenure at the automaker as executive vice president and president of South America. he was promoted to head of all GM's international operations in 2017.

Engle has held a variety of positions elsewhere in the automotive industry, including 13 years at Ford, a CEO of an agricultural equipment company, and CEO of an electric vehicle startup called THINK. He was also a Chrysler Plymouth Jeep dealer.