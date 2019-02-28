'He lied a lot,' Trump says of his former lawyer Michael Cohen

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that accusations by his former lawyer Michael Cohen were "inaccurate," called the congressional hearing "fake" and insisted that there wasn't any collusion between his campaign and Russia during the last presidential election.

Trump was speaking at a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam to wrap up his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The American president was asked for his response to Cohen, who on Wednesday testified before Congress. Cohen called Trump a "liar," "con man" and accused the president of racism.

"It's inaccurate," Trump said. "He lied a lot but it's very interesting because he didn't lie about one thing: He said no collusion with Russia."