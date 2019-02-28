'He lied a lot,' Trump says of his former lawyer Michael Cohen

Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said that accusations by his former lawyer Michael Cohen were "inaccurate," called the congressional hearing "fake" and insisted that there wasn't any collusion between his campaign and Russia during the last presidential election.

Trump was speaking at a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam to wrap up his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The American president was asked for his response to Cohen, who on Wednesday testified before Congress. Cohen called Trump a "liar," "con man" and accused the president of racism.

"It's inaccurate," Trump said. "He lied a lot but it's very interesting because he didn't lie about one thing: He said no collusion with Russia."

Trump's meeting with Kim in Hanoi ended significantly earlier than had originally been scheduled. The two leaders were supposed to have a working lunch and a joint signing ceremony — but both were called off.

The White House said that the "program is changing," but later added that the two leaders had "very good and constructive meetings in Hanoi," although "no agreement was reached at this point."

Trump had repeatedly said at the start of Thursday's talks that his relationship with Kim was strong, and that he expected that connection to eventually carry the two nuclear powers to an agreement.

Trump and Kim meet on second day of Hanoi summit
Trump and Kim meet on second day of Hanoi summit   

Although both sides say they've been making progress in recent months, this round of top-level talks is focusing on many of the same issues at their June summit in Singapore last year.

Trump is pushing North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons as he dangles the prospect of an economic boost to the repressive country. Kim wants to see sanctions eased without losing the strategic benefits of his weapons of mass destruction.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

