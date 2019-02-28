JC Penney earnings, sales top estimates; to close 18 stores this year

J.C. Penney on Thursday reported earnings and sales for the holiday quarter that topped analysts' expectations.

The department store chain also announced it plans to shut 18 department stores in 2019, including three it already announced when it reported dismal holiday sales last month. It will additionally close nine home and furniture locations, as it looks to trim its massive real estate footprint to focus on its most profitable shops.



Penney shares were up more than 16 percent in premarket trading on the news.



Here's what Penney reported for the fourth quarter compared with what analysts were expecting, based on Refinitiv data:



*Earnings per share, adjusted: 18 cents vs. 10 cents expected

*Revenue: $3.79 billion vs. $3.78 billion expected

*Same-store sales: down 4 percent vs. a drop of 4.3 percent expected

Penney since last fall has had a new CEO, Jill Soltau, who's already started shaking things up at the retailer in a bid to turn its business around. Penney has struggled with managing its inventory — getting dated apparel off shelves to make way for new styles — and hasn't been able to take advantage of rival Sears' struggles as much as anticipated.



Since joining the department store chain, Soltau has already made decisions to shut Penney stores and get out of the appliance business, a category her predecessor, Marvin Ellison, had invested heavily in. Soltau has said Penney, in turn, will make more investments in apparel — devoting even more space in stores to clothes and accessories. The verdict is still out for whether or not this approach will work. Penney has, meanwhile, vowed to get products to market faster to keep up with fast-fashion cycles.

"In spite of our past financial performance, we have already taken meaningful steps to drive improvement in key businesses such as women's apparel, active apparel, special sized apparel and fine jewelry," Soltau said Thursday in a statement.

As of Wednesday's market close, Penney shares have tumbled nearly 70 percent over the past 12 months to trade around $1.30. Its market cap is roughly $412 million. In December, the stock dipped below the $1 mark.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.