GOP Gov. Larry Hogan weighs in on Maryland Democrats leading Trump investigations

CNBC's John Harwood sat down with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. They discussed how fellow Maryland politicians from the other side of the aisle plan to investigate President Trump.

John Harwood: Let me ask you about a new player in the investigations of the ...

Larry Hogan: President, and that's the Democratic Congress.

John Harwood: A couple of the key players in Congress are members of the Maryland Delegation. Elijah Cummings, the Oversight Chairman, today, put out some information about an investigation of the provision of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, said he's going to look into that. Do you have confidence in the integrity and fair-mindedness of Elijah Cummings?

Larry Hogan: Well, I happen to have a lot of respect for Elijah Cummings, and I'm hoping that he will be fair.

John Harwood: The Democratic leadership in the House has said, "We should not impeach the President for political reasons and we should not avoid impeachment for political reasons because we fear backlash." You ran against Steny Hoyer. He's the House Majority Leader. Do you have confidence in his integrity and fair-mindedness?

Larry Hogan: I would like to think that all of the people in Congress are have integrity and are fair-minded…

John Harwood: Oh, but this is somebody you know.

Larry Hogan: I know them, I find them to be decent, honest, fair-minded people. I also know that they're partisan members of the party, and I want to make sure they keep that partisanship in check, and I'm hopeful that they will.