GOP Gov. Larry Hogan weighs in on Maryland Democrats leading Trump investigations

Key figures in investigations of President Trump are Hogan's Maryland political colleagues
CNBC's John Harwood sat down with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. They discussed how fellow Maryland politicians from the other side of the aisle plan to investigate President Trump.

John Harwood: Let me ask you about a new player in the investigations of the ...

Larry Hogan: President, and that's the Democratic Congress.

John Harwood: A couple of the key players in Congress are members of the Maryland Delegation. Elijah Cummings, the Oversight Chairman, today, put out some information about an investigation of the provision of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, said he's going to look into that. Do you have confidence in the integrity and fair-mindedness of Elijah Cummings?

Larry Hogan: Well, I happen to have a lot of respect for Elijah Cummings, and I'm hoping that he will be fair.

John Harwood: The Democratic leadership in the House has said, "We should not impeach the President for political reasons and we should not avoid impeachment for political reasons because we fear backlash." You ran against Steny Hoyer. He's the House Majority Leader. Do you have confidence in his integrity and fair-mindedness?

Larry Hogan: I would like to think that all of the people in Congress are have integrity and are fair-minded…

John Harwood: Oh, but this is somebody you know.

Larry Hogan: I know them, I find them to be decent, honest, fair-minded people. I also know that they're partisan members of the party, and I want to make sure they keep that partisanship in check, and I'm hopeful that they will.

John Harwood: What did you think of the talk that we've heard and was repeated by Andrew McCabe, the former FBI director, that Trump's own appointee, Rod Rosenstein, had raised the issue of the 25th amendment, whether or not the president was acting rationally, was capable of fulfilling his duties?

Larry Hogan: Well, I know Rod Rosenstein very well, have a lot of respect for him. I don't know McCabe. I don't know what he said or didn't say or how he meant it, so it's hard for me to opine on that subject. I know that McCabe, the former deputy in the FBI's a disgruntled guy who left, and he doesn't like the president much. I think you have to take everything with a grain of salt and just step back and say, "What really happened? We don't know. Let's find out."

John Harwood: Do you have confidence in Rod Rosenstein's integrity and fair-mindedness?

Larry Hogan: I do. I know him from many years of being the US Attorney in Maryland. He was appointed by President Bush. He's the only US Attorney in the entire country that was kept by President Obama and by President Trump until he got elevated to Deputy Attorney General of the United States.

