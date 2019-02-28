President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen will testify before the House Intelligence Committee in another closed-door session on Wednesday.

And Felix Sater, Trump's former business associate who was a partner at one of Trump's New York properties, will testify before the committee in an open session on March 14, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Thursday evening.

The scheduling announcements came just as Cohen finished up his third straight day of testimony before congressional panels. The former Trump Organization fixer, who pleaded guilty to campaign-finance crimes and lying to Congress, made scathing accusations about Trump in an explosive public session before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

"There's a lot more to discuss," Schiff told reporters after Cohen's closed-door hearing.

The Intelligence Committee also intends to call Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg to testify, a source with knowledge told NBC News Thursday. The Daily Beast first reported that planned testimony.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.