Powell just wrapped up his Capitol Hill testimony — here's what experts are watching now

Powell and Lighthizer just wrapped their Capitol Hill testimony—Here's what five experts are watching now

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semiannual testimony to Congress gave Wall Street experts just what they wanted: a cool, collected central bank leader who preached patience over punch.

Here are takeaways from three market watchers:

Michael Arone from State Street Global Advisors: "The Powell put lives and breathes and is well," he said on CNBC's "The Exchange." "In reaction to what was an incredibly volatile period at the end of last year, Powell came in his testimony and assured markets that they would be patient, that the balance sheet was going to be much bigger than it was previously, and the path forward on the balance sheet is likely to be a lot slower, if not even stop. So despite the fact that fundamentals for the market continue to deteriorate some, it seems as though the Fed is willing to kind of keep the punch bowl at the party for a while longer."

Societe Generale's Omair Sharif, also on "The Exchange": "I think, if you go back to the press conference in January, Powell was asked about what it would take to get him to hike rates, or the Fed to hike rates, later on this year. And he actually said, 'I'm going to need to see an argument for rate increases,' and a big part of that for him was inflation. ... And, right now, it doesn't look like inflation's really a threat even moving forward, so what exactly is the need for rate hikes right now? So, why not be patient?"