SpaceX's first NASA Commercial Crew launch: Everything you need to know about Demo-1

SpaceX is set to launch its astronaut capsule to space for the first time in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Called Demo-1, the mission is a key test flight to prove to NASA that the agency's astronauts will be safe on future flights. There are no crew aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule for this launch, which will use a Falcon 9 rocket. But Elon Musk's company has included a "dummy" on board, clad in a SpaceX flight suit – much like the "Starman" that was launched in a Tesla Roadster for last year's maiden Falcon Heavy launch.

Demo-2, the first crewed flight, is scheduled for July. According to NASA's schedule, SpaceX is set to become the first to launch U.S. astronauts from U.S. soil since 2011.