Dow futures slightly lower as US-North Korea summit cut short with no agreement

U.S. stock index futures were lower Thursday morning, after the U.S.-North Korean summit in Vietnam ended without an agreement.

At around 04:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were 72 points lower, indicating a negative open of more than 47 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both seen relatively downbeat.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were unable to reach a deal at the end of two days of meetings in Hanoi, the White House said Thursday.

Earlier Trump and Kim, seated together at a conference table, appeared confident about the prospect of improving diplomatic relations. But, the pair were ultimately unable to agree after the U.S. refused North Korean demands for sanctions relief.

"They wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that," Trump said at a news conference.

The U.S. president said no plans had been made for a third summit.

On the data front, a first reading of fourth-quarter real GDP will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Chicago PMI figures for February and Kansas City Federal Reserve's latest survey are both set to follow later in the session.

In corporate news, AB InBev, Encana and PG&E are among the major companies expected to report their latest figures before the opening bell.

Dell, VMWare and Autodesk are all scheduled to publish their latest quarterly results after market close.