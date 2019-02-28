The sweet, sentimental reason 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan opened a rum bar

Michael B. Jordan is best known for his role as Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther," but he's also a self-professed "rum guy."

Jordan, 32, has various business projects besides acting, and one that's close to his heart is his role as an investor in a New York City rum lounge called Las' Lap.

His involvement is sentimental.

"I used to help my grandmother make rum cakes," Jordan tells CNBC Make It. "And so rum cakes is very big in my family, it's big in my childhood."

Jordan, who grew up in Newark, New Jersey, vividly remembers helping his grandma carry groceries home to make the cakes, he told BET.com, and the haul included two gallons of Bacardi Gold rum — a company with which he now has a partnership.

"So now that I'm older, I invested in a rum bar with my best friends," he tells CNBC Make It. The bar and restaurant on Manhattan's Lower East Side specializes in rum drinks and has Caribbean-inspired food like jerk chicken spring rolls.