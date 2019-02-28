Tech earnings were ugly Wednesday night and the companies that reported are getting crushed

HP shares tanked 16 percent on Wednesday. Box lost one-fifth of its value. Booking plunged more than 8 percent, wiping out over $7 billion in market value.
All three reported quarterly earnings after the market close on Wednesday, and investors are punishing them for their results, whether for problems in the latest quarter of weak forward guidance.
They aren't alone. Fitbit plummeted 12 percent on Wednesday and software company Elastic lost 10 percent on their reported numbers. None of the companies are big enough to dramatically drag down the broader market, which fell only slightly, but the reports did surface concerns about the strength of the global economy, trade disputes and a potential slowdown that goes beyond company-specific issues.