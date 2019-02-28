Trump agreed to nothing with North Korea — and completely defied the experts

Going into the Hanoi summit, the starting positions of both sides were unambiguous. Trump wanted North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons as he dangled the prospect of an economic boost to the repressive country. Kim sought to see sanctions eased without losing the strategic benefits of his weapons of mass destruction.

After a brief one-on-one and a "social" dinner appeared to go well on Wednesday, Trump and Kim were set for a big day of meetings on Thursday.

The White House schedule was clear: First there would be arrival statements, then a one-on-one discussion, then an expanded meeting, then a working lunch and then a "Joint Agreement Signing Ceremony."

Instead, neither leader ever made it to the lunch. With little warning, the White House announced the talks would be wrapping up ahead of schedule, and there would be nothing to sign.

"The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. "No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future."