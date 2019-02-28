Trump agreed to nothing with North Korea — and completely defied the experts

Lilian JY | CNBC
Art work on display in Hanoi, Vietnam, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Analysts also pointed to Trump's shifting language on North Korean denuclearization as a sign he was aiming for small wins at the Hanoi summit. Last week, the president made headlines when he said he had "no pressing time schedule" for Kim's regime to relinquish its nuclear capabilities.
The U.S. leader further spurred projections of a watered-down deal when he repeatedly said at the start of Thursday's talks that he didn't want to hurry the North Korean autocrat.
"No rush. No rush. No rush. There's no rush, we just want to do the right deal. Chairman Kim and myself we want to do the right deal. Speed is not important, what's important is that we do the right deal," Trump said Thursday morning.
Following those comments, Okun told CNBC he expected "some sort of incremental deal."
That would be enough for Trump and Kim to boast of success back in their respective countries, analysts said.
"For both leaders, a limited amount of progress is going to be success enough," Richard Fenning, CEO of risk consultancy Control Risks, said Wednesday. "This, I think, is a kind of continuity summit."
Fenning predicted Trump would label the talks "a tremendous success" and Okun said he expected the president to trumpet a "historic" deal.