Trump says China has been 'a big help' in US dealings with North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump said China has been "a big help" in America's dealings with North Korea, but added that he believed the hermit kingdom was "calling its own shots."

Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, Trump was asked whether China came up in his discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"China's been a big help, bigger than most people know," said the American president, before adding that he believed "North Korea is calling its own shots."

Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping met several times in the past year. When Trump and Kim met for the first time in Singapore last June, the North Korean leader arrived in an Air China plane.

To get to Hanoi this week, Kim traveled by train through China and some reports said he may have made a stop in Beijing. It isn't clear whether he met Xi during his travels, nor if he plans on meeting the Chinese leader soon.

North Korean state media KCNA said a delegation led by the reclusive state's Vice Minister Ri Kil-Song has left for China. China's foreign ministry said it hopes dialogue and communication between the U.S. and North Korea can continue.