US Treasury yields move lower after Trump-Kim summit ends early

At around 4:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.661 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.042 percent.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were unable to reach a deal at the end of two days of meetings in Hanoi, the White House said Thursday.

Earlier Trump and Kim, seated together at a conference table, appeared confident about the prospect of improving diplomatic relations.

But, the pair were ultimately unable to agree after the U.S. refused North Korean demands for sanctions relief.

"They wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety and we couldn't do that," Trump said at a news conference.

The U.S. president said no plans had been made for a third summit.

On the data front, a first reading of fourth-quarter real GDP will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Chicago PMI figures for February and Kansas City Federal Reserve's latest survey are both set to follow later in the session.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Citizens Budget Commission 87th annual awards dinner in New York on Thursday.

Market participants are also likely to closely monitor comments from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester at various events around the country.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $60 billion in 4-week bills and $35 billion in 8-week bills on Thursday.