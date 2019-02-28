A video showing kids singing patriotic lyrics about embattled Chinese technology giant Huawei has gone viral, according to Communist Party-run news agency Global Times.

The short clip, which was translated by CNBC, features kids singing and dancing and contains lyrics such as "Huawei is beautiful" and "China-made chips are the most valuable."

It was created by the Zhou Dan Children Music Studio based in Zhuhai, south China, but Huawei has distanced itself from the video.

The video was posted on Twitter by the Global Times — presumably for an international audience since Twitter is blocked in China.

On an official Huawei page on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, the company said that the "work was created by the netizens without the knowledge and participation of Huawei."

"What is the best phone in the world? Everyone says its Huawei," one of the lyrics says.

Another says that "Huawei is earning reputation and honor for China."

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story

The song comes amid continued pressure from the U.S. on Huawei, the world's second-largest smartphone maker, which has been accused of committing bank fraud to evade American sanctions on Iran and stealing trade secrets. Intelligence agencies, including from the United States, have warned that installing the company's networking equipment is an unnecessary risk for critical telecommunications infrastructure because there is a chance it could enable Chinese government spying. Huawei has repeatedly denied there is such a risk and has denied all allegations.

The dance academy that created the video posted a message on its official WeChat page saying that Chinese brands like Huawei "contain generations of ambitions and dreams."

—CNBC's Qian Chen contributed to this report.