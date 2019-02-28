Melissa McCarthy wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to watch TV reruns—I tried for a week and it made me miserable

Like a number of highly successful people, actress and producer Melissa McCarthy starts her day early: She's up at 4:30 a.m. The Oscar-nominee likes to ease her way into the day by making coffee and watching reruns of old TV series like "Knight Rider" from the '80s and "The Incredible Hulk" from the '70s.

"I treat myself right," McCarthy tells Taffy Brodesser-Akner of The New York Times.

Only after enjoying a little TV does McCarthy start interacting with the outside world. She picks up one newspaper, The Los Angeles Times, which is delivered to her front door, and then reads another, the New York Times, on her iPad.

She balances out the heavy news, and maintains perspective, by reading National Geographic. "Let's talk about polar bears and the toucan because it's so random and someone is taking these beautiful pictures," she tells Brodesser-Akner. "Let's also remember how amazing the whole planet is."

I've already spent a week trying Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey's morning routine, which includes waking up at 5, so now I decide to try McCarthy's. Half an hour can't make much of a difference, right?

Here's how it goes: